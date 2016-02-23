Kris Jenner Just Bought ANOTHER Calabasas Mansion

Regardless of how you feel about the Kardashians, you have to admit that Kris Jenner is one savvy businesswoman. And now, she might be able to add "real-estate investor" to her résumé. The reality-TV matriarch has acquired yet another Calabasas property. And it's pretty darn cute.
In addition to her sprawling Hidden Hills estate (which Kim, Kanye, North, and Saint West appear to be leaving approximately never), the newish Westwood condo where she's been hiding out from her permanent house guests, and another condo on Wilshire she bought back in 2014, Jenner recently purchased the classic, traditional-looking home for a cool $2.2 million. While it is a stark departure from her over-the-top, California-glam oasis on the show, the space is quaint and charming. Plus, it's in the same gated community as Kourtney and Khloé's luxe mansions.
Why is Kris collecting homes? We haven't a clue, but we don’t mind looking at the pretty pics. See for yourself, ahead.
