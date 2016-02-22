Kim Kardashian Shares First Adorable Photo Of Saint West

Did you feel it in the air? Did you feel it everywhere? I sure hope you did, because it's here! The first glimpse of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint's face has finally arrived. We've seen parts of his body since Saint entered the world on December 5, 2015. Kim shared a photo of Saint's teeny, tiny hand clutching his older sister North's finger, and I'm sure we all cooed a little bit to ourselves as we viewed the picture, because honestly, how could you not? Feelings about the Kardashians and Kanye West aside, when you see tiny fingers and hands clutching each other, you lose all sense of space and time and you say "aww," dammit.
But now, we have the first photo of Saint West's face. Kim shared it a short while ago on her website and app for a very special reason, her late father Robert Kardashian's birthday. "Today is my dad's birthday. I know there's nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all," Kim wrote.
Then, she posted a photo of a sleeping Saint in a white thermal shirt on white sheets. Just try not to coo a little bit at the blissful infant.
The lil guy is already taking after his older sister and dad, who looked exactly like Saint in this photo Kim shared of a family shopping trip to help John Legend and Chrissy Teigen pick out baby supplies yesterday. Something about the family that naps together? I don't know; that's not an expression. Let's all just enjoy the adorable photos of a calm Kanye and the adorable Saint. (Kim Kardashian West)
