Kim Kardashian Shares First Adorable Photo Of Saint West

Did you feel it in the air? Did you feel it everywhere? I sure hope you did, because it's here! The first glimpse of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint's face has finally arrived. We've seen parts of his body since Saint entered the world on December 5, 2015. Kim shared a photo of Saint's teeny, tiny hand clutching his older sister North's finger, and I'm sure we all cooed a little bit to ourselves as we viewed the picture, because honestly, how could you not? Feelings about the Kardashians and Kanye West aside, when you see tiny fingers and hands clutching each other, you lose all sense of space and time and you say "aww," dammit.