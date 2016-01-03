

Little Saint West, the newest addition to the Kardashian-West clan, got his first taste of Instagram stardom on Saturday night. Proud mama Kim posted a pic of him with big sister North that immediately captured the internet's attention.



The adorable shot shows the two siblings holding hands. Kardashian-West captioned it with a heart-melting explaination. "She said, 'He's my best friend,'" she wrote, immediately winning us over in the contest for sweetest Instagram of 2016.



Saint West was born on December 5, meaning he made his IG debut at just under one month old. He's already generated more than 1 million likes.



Kardashian-West preceded that shot with some decidedly informal Instagrams of the Kardashian clan spending New Year's Eve together in sweats, keeping it low-key. The family who would often celebrate the holiday with appearances at clubs in Las Vegas are now all about those kids. Who needs bottle service when there's Saint West?