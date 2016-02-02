Sure, we may see bits and pieces of Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Kourtney and Khloé’s sprawling Calabasas homes every week, but it’s rare we get to see a real-deal glimpse inside. And since we’re admittedly curious to peek at the luxe interiors, Architectural Digest has taken us into both of their dreamy abodes. As part of the annual Celebrities At Home issue, the magazine has featured the two reality stars' homes, which were both designed by celebrity decorator Martyn Lawrence Bullard.
Still, even though they were both designed by Bullard, they really couldn’t be more opposite in terms of style of vibe. "Our tastes are very specific and completely different," Khloé told the magazine. "When we go furniture shopping, I stand there tapping my foot while Kourtney shows me modern pieces. Then we head somewhere full of exotic, beautiful things and all she can say is, ‘I like nothing here.’”
To see for yourself, take a peek at the pics ahead — and be sure to check out the full story in this month’s issue of Architectural Digest.
To see for yourself, take a peek at the pics ahead — and be sure to check out the full story in this month’s issue of Architectural Digest.