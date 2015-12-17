Maybe it’s because she’s jealous of Tyga, maybe she’s sick of her candy cane castle, or maybe she just wanted a place next to boyfriend Corey Gamble. But Kris Jenner just bought a new home.
For the low-low price of $1.655 million, Jenner bought a 2,524-square-foot modern condo in the Century City/Westwood area. The place is “only” one story but has a brand-new kitchen featuring a steam oven as part of a complete architectural remodel. Some other specs, which are so luxe as to border on absurd, include limestone and French oak flooring, his-and-hers spas in the master bathroom, steam shower, soaking tub, and a den with custom bookshelves. Ooh, and Carrara marble and limestone in the guest bath.
While at most this will be a pied-à-terre for the Kardashian matriarch, it sounds like a great place to throw a party. Or an impromptu Katy Perry photoshoot.
The most realistic outcome for this house is as an investment property, although it doesn’t fit the classic Kim-and-Kanye remodel model if it’s had a recent makeover. She probably just wants to go to the Apple Pan more often.
