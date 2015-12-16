This year, the Kardashian-Jenner-Wests will be rocking around not one, but three, decked-out Christmas trees, thanks to Kris "Kringle" Jenner’s latest decorating debut.



Kim posted a picture to Instagram revealing her mother’s luminous foyer. The dozens of glittering candy-cane motifs have had North in a Christmas frenzy, Kim said in her livestream yesterday: "North is in heaven. You have no idea; she walks by screaming at all the candy canes.”



The towering forestry is over-the-top, eye-catching, and impressive — not unlike the family members themselves.

