We can only imagine what presents will be sitting under the tree, or rather, trees this year. Will it be keys to a new Ferrari? Or maybe a box full of $40,000 puppies ? Or, if Santa is more into wellness this year, maybe a Mason jar full of Kim’s energizing placenta pills This might just be the best Christmas ever for the ever-growing Kardashian-Jenner-West empire. They will even have a blessed newborn in attendance.