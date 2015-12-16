This year, the Kardashian-Jenner-Wests will be rocking around not one, but three, decked-out Christmas trees, thanks to Kris "Kringle" Jenner’s latest decorating debut.
Kim posted a picture to Instagram revealing her mother’s luminous foyer. The dozens of glittering candy-cane motifs have had North in a Christmas frenzy, Kim said in her livestream yesterday: "North is in heaven. You have no idea; she walks by screaming at all the candy canes.”
The towering forestry is over-the-top, eye-catching, and impressive — not unlike the family members themselves.
We can only imagine what presents will be sitting under the tree, or rather, trees this year. Will it be keys to a new Ferrari? Or maybe a box full of $40,000 puppies? Or, if Santa is more into wellness this year, maybe a Mason jar full of Kim’s energizing placenta pills?
This might just be the best Christmas ever for the ever-growing Kardashian-Jenner-West empire. They will even have a blessed newborn in attendance.
