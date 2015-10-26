Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Tyga just became mom and dad — to one pricey, well-bred little bulldog puppy. The couple shared the good news via Snapchat, where Kylie's been posting videos of their newest family member, Rolly. The furry charmer was a gift from Jeremy Greene, the CEO of startup PingTank, which launched its photo-customizing app this fall with help from Kylie and Tyga.
If you're scratching your head over how a puppy, cute as he is, could possibly cost that much, you're not the only one. We got on the phone with Terri Tex at Shrinkabulls, the English and French bulldog breeder that provided the couple with the precious puppy, to find out why this little guy is really worth $40K. "It's because it's the rarest color there is — a merle tricolor," Tex explained. "You can look everywhere, and nobody else will have it... People are calling it a cheetah color because of the markings." Fancy and exotic.
The canine's unusual coat of black, white, and gold doesn't just mean he cost a pretty penny, though. Rolly is going to feel right at home in Kylie's house, given the color scheme of her decor. "Her house is black and white and gold, which are the three colors of the dog," says Tex, who dropped the puppy off at Kylie's home.
Advertisement
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/BEImages.
Advertisement