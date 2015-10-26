Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Tyga just became mom and dad — to one pricey, well-bred little bulldog puppy. The couple shared the good news via Snapchat, where Kylie's been posting videos of their newest family member, Rolly. The furry charmer was a gift from Jeremy Greene, the CEO of startup PingTank, which launched its photo-customizing app this fall with help from Kylie and Tyga.

