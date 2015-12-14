Frankly, we've been awaiting the lowdown on Kim Kardashian's placenta plans. And today, the intel finally arrived. Turns out, the reality star is going to ingest the afterbirth — in pill form.
"So, I'm really not this holistic person or someone who would have ever considered eating my placenta," she shared via her personal site. But she decided to go for it anyway. "I heard so many stories when I was pregnant with North of moms who never ate their placenta with their first baby and then had postpartum depression, but then when they took the pills with their second baby, they did not suffer from depression!"
She continued, "I really didn't want the baby blues and thought I can't go wrong with taking a pill made of my own hormones—made by me, for me," she went on. "I started researching and read about so many moms who felt this same way and said the overall healing process was so much easier."
Kardashian opted to have her placenta encapsulated. (There are plenty of ways to prepare the organ for consumption. Transparent's Gaby Hoffman was very candid about putting hers into a morning smoothie, for example.)
"Every time I take a pill, I feel a surge of energy and feel really healthy and good," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added. "I totally recommend it for anyone considering it!"
Placentophagy is pretty trendy these days. But while there plenty of celebs singing its praises, there's "no good data" for or against the practice. It's a personal decision that every mom gets to make for herself — we're glad Kim found something to help ease her into postpartum life once again.
Now: When are we going to get a look at the pictures of this new little babe? We can't wait to see those cheeks!
