Katy Perry may not be in Taylor Swift’s girl squad, but she can add a major female celeb to her roster of closest friends. Kris Jenner, alias “The Momager,” posted a selfie with Perry about to plant a kiss on her cheek.
The photo appears to be taken in Jenner’s kitchen, which has played host to some of the most major celebrity meetings ever. Kim and Khloe, Kim and Kourtney, Kim and Kanye, Kim and Kris, Kris and Kourtney, Kris and Caitlyn, Caitlyn and Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie, Kendall and Kanye. The list seems endless.
“It's us again!!!! Love you @katyperry fun night #BFF'S #shinanigans” Jenner wrote.
Shinanigans [sic] indeed.
Katy and Kris have been tight since way back. The “Teenage Dream” singer went so far as to style her hair like Kris’s for the Met Gala “I asked for the Kris Jenner,” she wrote.
Perry dished on her relationship with Kris at the very same event. "Kris Jenner is very important to me," she told ET. "That is not sarcastic at all. She has a great sense of humor and she's kind of like the mother of everyone."
That was merely days after the pair rubbed elbows at Karl Lagerfeld’s yacht dinner, snapping a pic in front of the Statue of Liberty.
We can’t wait to see the next evolution in their friendship. Will Katy’s theoretical future child marry North West? Will Katy launch her own mega-hit reality TV empire?
Anything is possible, especially after she finishes her blood feud with those nuns.
