Check Out Tyga’s Swanky New Bachelor Pad

Michael Hafford
Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock
Tyga, who is mainly famous for dating Kylie Jenner, is renting a house in the Hollywood Hills. The rapper had been crashing with Kylie at her $2.7 million Calabasas home but moved out at Kris Jenner's request, according to X17.

Although his relationship with Kylie is still going strong, speculation is that the Kardashian-Jenner clan may not want him around much longer. So he's getting his own place.

Tyga has a history of renting expensive pads and kind of just not paying rent, according to a lawsuit. One might think that a landlord would check up on that before renting him a house that costs $4.8 million and rents for $17,000 a month, but it’s their loss, we guess.

However he got it, he got it. And it looks insane. The six bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath house features skyline views, a wine cellar, a rooftop jacuzzi, infinity pool, shoe closet, Murano chandelier, and two fireplaces. Apparently the view extends from downtown LA to Catalina Island.

Not included in that description is that a statue of the Predator guards the front door. Somehow that seems oddly appropriate. Check out all the photos here.
