Are they on? Are they off? Are they embodying the Netflix and chill version of dating? The world has a lot of questions about what's up between Tyga and Kylie Jenner these days. But this week we got to hear about the state-of-the-relationship from its source. It's an almost Thanksgiving miracle!



Kylie went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to set the record straight about what's up between her and the 26-year-old rapper. And while she wasn't super forthcoming about applying a label to her romance, she did give Ellen a little bit of insight into her private life. From the sound of things, the duo is still on a romantic path. Hear Kylie explain in her own words to Ellen in the video below.

