There's a little over two weeks until Easter, so if you're still searching for an outfit that won't make granny cringe, but will still turn a few heads, we feel you. Go one frill too far and you've tip-toed into toddler turf, but you don't want to look like you didn't try, either.
Sunday dresses that are innocent but pretty enough that you'll want to wear them on a springtime date are where it's at. And on that front, we've got you 100 percent covered. From colors that pop to florals you can wear to brunch with kitten heels and to work with combat boots — this Easter, the eggs won’t be the only things that are dip-dyed.
Ahead, we've rounded up 30 dresses you'll want to wear on the holiday — and all spring long. Click through to peep our stellar finds.
