The 62-year-old told Unbothered that sweet moments of shared history are commonplace in the tight-knit community of 42,000 souls. “I guess that's the thing, there's a lot of ties to each other and memories like that,” Major said. Major evacuated to a hotel in Arcadia with her dad on Tuesday, January 7th, when the hurricane-force Santa Ana windstorms knocked out power and started to pick up and blow things off of the roof of her house. “Because [my dad is] an elder and has a walker and a lot of needs, I thought, let me get him to a hotel outside of town until the winds die down, and we'll come back."