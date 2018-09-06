The Pro Guide To Getting, Maintaining & Growing Out Blonde Hair

Blonde hair's siren song is strong. It lures you in with its light-reflecting shine and youth-enhancing tones, but it can turn on you just as quickly. One minute it's bright, beautiful, and you're feeling like a million bucks, and the next it's brassy, damaged, and costing you an arm and a leg to maintain.
Whether you're in the market for subtle lightening, or you're dreaming about going platinum, it's important to educate yourself on exactly what it takes to get, maintain, and ultimately grow out the blonde you're eyeing. And you need to get acquainted well before you book your color appointment. Luckily, you've come to the right place.
For guidance, we consulted two in-demand colorists: Tracey Cunningham, owner of Mèche Salon and the woman behind Khloe Kardashian's, Jennifer Lopez's, and Lily Aldridge's varying shades of blonde, and Anja Burton, one of the most in-demand colorists at 454 North Salon who's worked with Rachel McAdams, Ashley Madekwe, and cool girls all over L.A.
Whether you're already blonde or you're considering hitting the (blonde) bottle, click through our slideshow first to learn more about exactly how to get and maintain four types of blonde — and how to grow it out when you're over it.