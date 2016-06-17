This Sunny Bungalow Is An L.A. It Girl's Dream

When you're the CEO and founder of a trendy new home brand, people expect you to have some impressive digs. Parachute's Ariel Kaye knows this pressure firsthand. Luckily, her new Venice Beach bungalow, which is located just a stone's throw away from the company's headquarters, does not disappoint.
Mirroring the unfussy style and natural color palette that has made Parachute so popular with design bloggers, and taking inspiration from Kaye's two favorite places — the beach and the desert — her home is filled with gorgeous details that will inspire you. And the best part: Outside of a credenza from Organic Modernism that she fell in love with and splurged on, a lot of Kaye's decor is surprisingly affordable. In fact, we imagine that after you click through the following slideshow, you'll feel compelled to give your own space a mini-makeover — starting with the bedroom.