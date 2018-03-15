Some very fancy people say that the only way to fly is in first class. As fancy as we may feel on the inside, though, many of us simply can't afford that first class life. That's why we need luxurious travel accessories to help us bring comfort to coach, and guess what? Madewell just teamed up with Parachute Home to release a couple of the most lux travel accessories we've ever seen — or, more importantly, felt.
Yesterday, Madewell and Parachute launched a collaboration that combines the best parts of both brands. Together, the companies designed a Merino Wool Travel Kit, which includes an eye mask, blanket, and travel pouch. The antique cream pieces channel the chic but simple style Madewell is known for, while indigo accents bring to mind the brand's iconic denims. The soft as butter Travel Kit also mimics the comfort that the bedding experts over at Parachute bring to home linens.
According to Madewell, the Merino Wool Travel Kit was specifically designed for "beauty sleep, comfort, and naps on-the-go." When we found out about the kit, our first thought was thank goodness we'll never have to freeze on a flight again. Once we actually felt how soft the blanket inside the kit is, however, we decided we're definitely not just going to be using it on planes. We're going to add a little luxury to our on-the-ground naps as well.
The Madewell x Parachute Merino Wool Travel Kit is available on Madewell.com and costs $130. Since being released yesterday, the kit has already reached best seller status on the website. While $130 is definitely pricey for a blanket, it might just make you feel like you're in first class no matter where you go.
