Madewell Is Introducing Extended Sizing Made For Curvy Body Types

Curvy girls, this one goes out to you. Madewell, the sister brand of J.Crew just launched a new initiative featuring extended sizing for the first time. The line-up of all-denim pieces currently features 11 styles that range from sizes 25-35, which, according to the website's sizing guide, covers US sizes 0-20.
Apart from the new size offerings, the brand is also introducing a new trademark style: The Curvy Jean. The skinny jean silhouette, which comes in three washes, is based off the brand's best-selling high-rise skinny jeans, and, according to the Madewell team, the new iteration was specially designed to "better suit girls with curves — no matter what size you are." The bottoms feature a raised waist rise, a contoured waistband, and "a little more room in the thigh and low hip."
At the moment, there's no word on Madewell extending this new sizing to other products on the site (its straight-sizing currently caps at size 14), but it's the small wins that'll hopefully help make a bigger difference. This is the most progressive step towards inclusivity we've seen from the retailer yet, and we can only hope it's the first of many to come.