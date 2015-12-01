This post was originally published on January 16, 2015.
You’re packed, dressed to kill, and ready for your dream vacation, but of course your seat on the plane is between the screaming toddler and the snoring guy who won’t share the armrest. It happens to the best of us, and no amount of wine or soundproof headphones can dull that kind of misery. Thankfully, we found a solution: Get bumped up to first class.
We know it’s outrageously expensive, and we’re not suggesting you pay for it yourself. Instead, we collected tricks from travel professionals and frequent fliers to getting upgraded for free. Click through to say goodbye to coach and hello to hot blankets, warm nuts, and cold, bottomless mimosas.