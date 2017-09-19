Skip navigation!
Julie Bogen
TV Shows
13 Things In
Gossip Girl
That Would Never Work In 2017
Julie Bogen
Sep 19, 2017
Work & Money
Why I Quit My Job To Follow My Fiancé
Julie Bogen
Jul 1, 2016
Weddings
The One Tool You Need To Plan A Wedding By Yourself
Julie Bogen
Jun 17, 2016
Skin Care
This Skin-Care Product Is So Great, I Wish I Hadn't Tried It
I have textbook combination skin. My T-zone is oily and my forehead is prone to breakouts, but my cheeks tend toward dryness and flushing. And even though
by
Julie Bogen
Makeup
The One Product That Transformed My Sparse Brows
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Julie Bogen
Food & Drinks
The Worst Thing You Can Say To Someone About Their Eating Habits
I vaguely remember being around 12 years old at sleepaway camp in rural Connecticut. I was walking through the dining hall, watching my friends eat
by
Julie Bogen
Hair
I Got A Pinterest Haircut — & It Did Not Go According To Plan
I'm what most people like to affectionately refer to as Type A. That is, I second-guess every decision, weigh all my options extensively, then brainstorm
by
Julie Bogen
Beauty
I'm Finally Revealing My Makeup Secret Weapon
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Julie Bogen
Makeup
A Makeup Wipe I Don't Feel Guilty About Using
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Julie Bogen
Beauty
The Makeup & Hair Looks You'll Be Wearing This Year — Says Pinterest
Overhauling our makeup bags and medicine cabinets is the only spring cleaning we actually enjoy. Blame it on the vernal equinox, but around this time, we
by
Julie Bogen
Makeup
Two Women, One Cult Favorite Mascara
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Julie Bogen
Beauty
The Most Versatile Hair Product In My Bathroom
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Julie Bogen
Skin Care
This Cleanser Will Make You
Want
To Wash Your Face Befor...
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Julie Bogen
Beauty
YSL Released A New Version Of Touche Éclat
Certain beauty products — think Nars blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Julie Bogen
Beauty
A Dry Shampoo I Actually Believe In
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Julie Bogen
Body
My Unpopular Opinion About The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
If you were alive on the internet at any point yesterday, you heard about the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. It started in the morning — first sneak
by
Julie Bogen
Travel
6 Tricks To Get Upgraded To First Class
This post was originally published on January 16, 2015. You’re packed, dressed to kill, and ready for your dream vacation, but of course your seat on
by
Julie Bogen
Beauty
Behold: The Cure For Dry, Cracked Winter Hands
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Julie Bogen
Beauty
This $8 Lip Crayon Is Better Than The Luxury Stuff
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Julie Bogen
Beauty
This Hair Product Saves Me So. Much. Time.
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Julie Bogen
Beauty
This Is The Mascara Version Of Lash Extensions
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Julie Bogen
Shopping
I Went To Manolo Blahnik's Secret Sale — & Here's What Happened
The words "sample sale" don't always evoke positive associations: Oftentimes the sales are filled with aggressive shoppers and long lines — not to
by
Julie Bogen
Work & Money
The Interview Secrets That Only Pros Know
There are certain job interview tips we’ve all heard before: Research the person conducting the interview, look professional, arrive no later than 10
by
Julie Bogen
New York
My Life-Changing Secret For A Better Commute
I’ve only been a New York City resident for about ten months. I moved six weeks after graduating from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts —
by
Julie Bogen
