Certain beauty products — think Nars blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted, loyal followings. While we love many of these, we've been wondering why others have been quietly flying under the radar. With that in mind, meet our series, Cult Classics, in which we'll introduce you to the products you should really, truly know about (and try, like, right now). They're not brand-new, but trust us: They've got staying power.
I don’t know about where you guys are, but here in NYC, it got really cold, really fast. My skin was not prepared for the onslaught of wind and below-freezing temperatures, and it's wreaking havoc on my complexion. I’ve spent the past few weeks trying to remedy the damage — that is, attempting to soothe the red-tinged bags under my eyes (courtesy of dehydrating apartment heat) and irritated splotches on my cheeks. Even my already-aggressive breakouts are brighter and more inflamed, since they’re highlighted against my fair, sun-deprived skin. And you know what that means: concealer alone just isn't gonna cut it. So when I heard that YSL launched a new iteration of its cult favorite Touche Éclat in three different shades designed to neutralize redness and color correct, I jumped at the chance to try it.
It works by combating off-colored areas with their complementary, opposite shade. (For example, purple cancels out yellow.) Since I was looking for something to make my face resemble less of a dappled tomato, I used the Green shade and hoped for the best. After starting my day with my usual skin-care routine — face wash, acne treatment, and lots of moisturizer — I swiped the pen across my finger, warming it up and dabbing the (super-pigmented) formula on a pimple by my mouth. At first glance, I thought, No, it’s too green. There’s no way this is going to get better. But after a thin layer of my go-to concealer, the angry, raised bump magically vanished from my face. I tried it again on my cheeks and undereyes, only to be transformed into a completely normal human being with soft, even skin. You would never know that I was living through an NYC winter.
Then, I tried the Violet pen, which corrects yellow, dull skin for a healthy glow. After dabbing it on the appropriate area, it was easy to see where I needed to add a layer of my normal base makeup. (I recommend using at least a light concealer, since the correcting pigments are really powerful; but depending on your issues and method of application, you may not want or need it.) I can't vouch for the Bisque shade (it tackles dark circles and spots while illuminating), but in short, I’m sold. These pens are a worthwhile addition to my otherwise-reliable routine. Plus, it means I’m covered the next time I get a cold or have to pull an all-nighter.
YSL Touche Éclat Neutralizers, $38 each, available at Sephora.
