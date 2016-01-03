Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted, loyal followings. While we love many of these, we've been wondering why others have been quietly flying under the radar. With that in mind, meet our series, Cult Classics, in which we'll introduce you to the products you should really, truly know about (and try, like, right now). They're not brand-new, but trust us: They've got staying power.
Anyone with curly hair knows that second-day styling is tricky. Short of washing your hair every single morning to reboot your curls, you either need solid updo skills (spoiler alert: I don’t have those) or you settle for oily roots and limp strands. It’s a tale as old as time, and a struggle as real any. But there's a third option, and it starts with Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo.
After I tried and disliked at least a dozen different dry shampoos, this one was truly a pleasant surprise. I just shake the bottle, spray a few different areas at the roots, wait 30 seconds, and then use my fingers to muss the whole thing up. Occasionally, I notice some residue upon application, but it’s quickly dusted off as I work the product through my scalp. I watch, satisfied, as my formerly pillow-flattened curls are transformed by va-va-voom volume.
And compared to other brands, this shit actually lasts all day. I’ve experimented with the cheap stuff that starts out strong but leaves me with deflated curls and oily roots by 2:00 p.m. This is not the case with Living Proof: The formula soaks up oil and sweat instead of masking it, so my hair feels legitimately clean after I apply.
My only complaint: the product's slightly too-floral smell, which is pleasant, but a touch strong and...enduring. But it certainly isn’t enough to deter me from everyday use. Besides, an occasional whiff of fragrance is a small price to pay for long-lasting, second-day (even third-day) perfection.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, $22, available at Living Proof
