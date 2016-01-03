Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted, loyal followings. While we love many of these, we've been wondering why others have been quietly flying under the radar. With that in mind, meet our series, Cult Classics, in which we'll introduce you to the products you should really, truly know about (and try, like, right now). They're not brand-new, but trust us: They've got staying power.



Anyone with curly hair knows that second-day styling is tricky. Short of washing your hair every single morning to reboot your curls, you either need solid updo skills (spoiler alert: I don’t have those) or you settle for oily roots and limp strands. It’s a tale as old as time, and a struggle as real any. But there's a third option, and it starts with Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo.

