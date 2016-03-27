The Product:

Julie: “I had a mixed reaction. The shape of the brush is interesting — it sort of has an eyebrow-like curve to it — but the bristles don’t seem quite as numerous as those on the original Better Than Sex spoolie. And while the formula is definitely thick and dark, it looked just clumpy enough that my excitement morphed into apprehension."



"The first time I applied, I was in a hurry and stupidly didn’t wipe off the brush. Individual lashes stuck together and I hated the effect. I ended up having to wash my entire face and start from scratch. (It comes off reasonably well with coconut oil, but I still find remnants a day or two later if I don't scrub hardcore.) Honestly, if it weren’t for this experiment, I probably wouldn’t have ever used it again. But on attempt number two, I scraped the excess product on the inside of the tube and made sure to wiggle the brush as I combed. Success! Kind of. The results weren’t quite at my standards of definition, but it was absolutely dramatic."



Mi-Anne: “After curling my lashes with Kevyn Aucoin’s Eyelash Curler, I whipped out the wand for the first time and noticed that there was a lot of product on the brush. You definitely need to wipe off the tip of the brush on the top of the mascara tube to avoid getting product all over your face during application. The brush head is also really jumbo-sized (like the original mascara), so you have to be careful not to get it under your eyes or on your eyelid. When I swept on my first layer, I noticed my lashes looked instantly bulkier (in a good way). The chubby, product-packed brush applied a lot of mascara to my lashes, and after two coats my lashes were in clumpy town. I know clumpy lashes aren’t for everyone, but I personally really like the look.”