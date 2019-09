Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted, loyal followings. While we love many of these, we've been wondering why others have been quietly flying under the radar. With that in mind, meet our series,, in which we'll introduce you to the products you should really, truly know about (and try, like, right now). They're not brand-new, but trust us: They've got staying power.I work on the social media team here at Refinery29, and occasionally I have the privilege of writing product reviews, which is how I met Mi-Anne. While she and I may both love beauty products, we have very different approaches to them. Mi-Anne is an expert — someone who interviews vloggers, navigates the makeup aisles with ease, and really commits to the art of contouring. I, on the other hand, am more of a novice. I stick to a handful of favorite products that I buy over and over, and would rather sleep in than do literally anything else.So when we realized we both love Too Faced’s Better Than Sex mascara — and that the brand is releasing a waterproof version — we saw the opportunity for an experiment. Two women, two opinions, one highly coveted new release.“First things first, let’s talk about lashes. Mine happen to be long, dark, and numerous to the point where I feel a little bit like I won the genetic lottery. (I clearly think there’s something to that “If you’ve got it, flaunt it” mentality, though I can feel myself cringing at my own words as I type this.) So it might seem like I wouldn't need mascara, but I actually feel it does a lot for me because my lashes are so thick — you know, more surface area for the product to cling to. So I'm a bit obsessed and committed to finding as many favorites as I can. During the daytime, I want something that defines, lifts, and separates, whereas for nighttime, I’m looking for that plus drama and volume."“Unlike Julie’s long, luscious lashes, mine are short, straight, and somewhat sparse — and that’s just my top set. My bottom lashes are almost nonexistent. You could probably sit next to me, look real close, and count each individual hair if you wanted to — it likely wouldn’t take very long. I’m not complaining, though. This is what I’ve got, and I work with it. Due to my short, straight lashes, I tend to go for volumizing formulas (preferably waterproof to hold my curl ).”