The (only) drawback of being a beauty addict is the fact that this obsession can get damn expensive. That's why we wait patiently for major sales from our favorite retailers. Luckily for us, the wait for one of them is nearly over, because for three weeks this (and a little bit of next) month, Ulta Beauty will be rolling out a slew of discounted items during the store's biannual sale, 21 Days of Beauty.



For those of you who are new to Ulta Beauty's storewide and site-wide sale, let us break it down for you. Every day from March 13 to April 2, Ulta Beauty will be offering hefty discounts on select items. But be warned: Each of these deals only lasts one day. So click through the slides ahead to check out our favorite items, and remember to mark your calendars!