Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted, loyal followings. While we love many of these, we've been wondering why others have been quietly flying under the radar. With that in mind, meet our series,Cult Classics, in which we'll introduce you to the products you should really, truly know about (and try, like, right now). They're not brand-new, but trust us: They've got staying power.



I’ll go ahead and say this up front: I’m high-maintenance about mascara. More than concealer or lipstick, dramatic lashes are the one thing that make me feel confident, awake, and ready to take on the world — and I’ve spent years shuffling through formula after formula in search of “the one.”



But, sadly, I couldn't find it. Instead, I resorted to layering different formulas, mixing brushes, and curling and re-curling until I get the lash effect that I want. If you’ve experienced this struggle, too, you know it takes up a lot of time — and a lot of vanity space. I had just about given up on finding something that could get the job done in one go, until a friend randomly (or maybe by fate) gifted me Marc Jacobs’ O!Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara.