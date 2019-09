Given my long history, I really wasn’t expecting much, but, after one swipe, I quickly realized that my friend was onto something. As I pulled the wand out of the tube, I first noticed the brush, which is a mix of two bristle types — one to separate my lashes and one to add length and curl. In other words, no more mixing spoolies. Then, there’s the stuff inside: the buildable, inky-black formula (which contains carob and African acacia tree extracts) made my lashes super long, thick, and dark — while conditioning essential oils kept them from clumping or getting stiff. In short, my lashes looked amazing. But the real test: Would they last?The answer is yes, and then some. After working a 13-hour-day, followed by drinks and dancing with my roommates, I arrived home at three in the morning only to see that my sky-high lashes were very much still intact — no flaking, no smudging, and no clumping to be seen. The icing on the cake was how easy this stuff was to remove; just a dab of makeup remover on a cotton ball took it all off, without any scratching or tugging.Admittedly, the price tag isn’t exactly budget-friendly. But, compared to what I had been spending on multiple formulas, I’m actually saving money. And, here’s the real kicker: Multiple women have stopped me to ask if my lashes are real or extensions. You can’t put a price on that.O!Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara, $26, available at Sephora