Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted, loyal followings. While we love many of these, we've been wondering why others have been quietly flying under the radar. With that in mind, meet our series,Cult Classics, in which we'll introduce you to the products you should really, truly know about (and try, like, right now). They're not brand-new, but trust us: They've got staying power.
I’ll go ahead and say this up front: I’m high-maintenance about mascara. More than concealer or lipstick, dramatic lashes are the one thing that make me feel confident, awake, and ready to take on the world — and I’ve spent years shuffling through formula after formula in search of “the one.”
But, sadly, I couldn't find it. Instead, I resorted to layering different formulas, mixing brushes, and curling and re-curling until I get the lash effect that I want. If you’ve experienced this struggle, too, you know it takes up a lot of time — and a lot of vanity space. I had just about given up on finding something that could get the job done in one go, until a friend randomly (or maybe by fate) gifted me Marc Jacobs’ O!Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara.
I’ll go ahead and say this up front: I’m high-maintenance about mascara. More than concealer or lipstick, dramatic lashes are the one thing that make me feel confident, awake, and ready to take on the world — and I’ve spent years shuffling through formula after formula in search of “the one.”
But, sadly, I couldn't find it. Instead, I resorted to layering different formulas, mixing brushes, and curling and re-curling until I get the lash effect that I want. If you’ve experienced this struggle, too, you know it takes up a lot of time — and a lot of vanity space. I had just about given up on finding something that could get the job done in one go, until a friend randomly (or maybe by fate) gifted me Marc Jacobs’ O!Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara.
Given my long history, I really wasn’t expecting much, but, after one swipe, I quickly realized that my friend was onto something. As I pulled the wand out of the tube, I first noticed the brush, which is a mix of two bristle types — one to separate my lashes and one to add length and curl. In other words, no more mixing spoolies. Then, there’s the stuff inside: the buildable, inky-black formula (which contains carob and African acacia tree extracts) made my lashes super long, thick, and dark — while conditioning essential oils kept them from clumping or getting stiff. In short, my lashes looked amazing. But the real test: Would they last?
The answer is yes, and then some. After working a 13-hour-day, followed by drinks and dancing with my roommates, I arrived home at three in the morning only to see that my sky-high lashes were very much still intact — no flaking, no smudging, and no clumping to be seen. The icing on the cake was how easy this stuff was to remove; just a dab of makeup remover on a cotton ball took it all off, without any scratching or tugging.
Admittedly, the price tag isn’t exactly budget-friendly. But, compared to what I had been spending on multiple formulas, I’m actually saving money. And, here’s the real kicker: Multiple women have stopped me to ask if my lashes are real or extensions. You can’t put a price on that.
Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara, $26, available at Sephora.
The answer is yes, and then some. After working a 13-hour-day, followed by drinks and dancing with my roommates, I arrived home at three in the morning only to see that my sky-high lashes were very much still intact — no flaking, no smudging, and no clumping to be seen. The icing on the cake was how easy this stuff was to remove; just a dab of makeup remover on a cotton ball took it all off, without any scratching or tugging.
Admittedly, the price tag isn’t exactly budget-friendly. But, compared to what I had been spending on multiple formulas, I’m actually saving money. And, here’s the real kicker: Multiple women have stopped me to ask if my lashes are real or extensions. You can’t put a price on that.
Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara, $26, available at Sephora.
Advertisement