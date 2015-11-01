Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted, loyal followings. While we love many of these, we've been wondering why others have been quietly flying under the radar. With that in mind, meet our series, Cult Classics, in which we'll introduce you to the products you should really, truly know about (and try, like, right now). They're not brand-new, but trust us: They've got staying power.
We can’t all be morning people, and admittedly I am not. I’ll do anything to spend five more cozy minutes in bed, cuddling my half-dozen pillows and down feather comforter — hair routine and breakfast be damned. This always ends in a frizzy disaster, obviously, and I thought I was doomed to a lifetime of mediocre curls simply because I was too lazy to get out of bed earlier. But, I'm happy to report that I found the product equivalent of a snooze button; it's called Oribe Curl Shaping Mousse.
After rolling out of bed and showering at the last possible minute, I shake the bottle and scrunch some of the frothy white cream through my soaking-wet strands. A little bit goes a long way and provides hold, shine, and body for my thick, loose curls — so I’m done in less than 45 seconds. No diffuser, curling iron, or product-cocktailing necessary. (Though some curl types might find they need to add a heavier moisturizing cream). I reach the office with an air-dried, effortless mop of voluminous curls that stay perfectly coiled until my head hits the pillow that night.
Which brings me to my next point: I used to dread sleeping on my hair and ruining it, knowing I’d have to rinse again the next morning to reset the curls. But this mousse keeps them fresh and bouncy until day two — maybe day three — of not washing my hair. Instead of becoming knotted and flat, my bouncy spirals transform into looser, beachy waves that stay soft (not crunchy) to the touch.
Finally, while bottle aesthetic might not matter to some, it’s a pressure point for me. I’m a sucker for pretty packaging, and this makes my dresser look like something out of a cool girl's Instagram. Maybe someday I’ll actually take the perfect morning #shelfie — now that I have a few extra minutes to spare.
