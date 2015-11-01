Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted, loyal followings. While we love many of these, we've been wondering why others have been quietly flying under the radar. With that in mind, meet our series, Cult Classics, in which we'll introduce you to the products you should really, truly know about (and try, like, right now). They're not brand-new, but trust us: They've got staying power.



We can’t all be morning people, and admittedly I am not. I’ll do anything to spend five more cozy minutes in bed, cuddling my half-dozen pillows and down feather comforter — hair routine and breakfast be damned. This always ends in a frizzy disaster, obviously, and I thought I was doomed to a lifetime of mediocre curls simply because I was too lazy to get out of bed earlier. But, I'm happy to report that I found the product equivalent of a snooze button; it's called Oribe Curl Shaping Mousse.