

As I grew a bit older, avoiding new foods naturally fit into a larger personality that I worked hard to cultivate. I idolized pop culture figures like Rory Gilmore, Lizzie McGuire, and Joey Potter — high-strung perfectionists whose elevated standards and careful decisions led them to success. And since I was trying to emulate their poise and complete sense of control, eating foods I might not like just seemed out of the question. It was a gamble I wasn’t willing to take. Never getting food poisoning was just an added bonus.



Then, around my junior year at college, my world began to change. Being uptight stopped being cool. I was encouraged to travel and experience new things, beginning with my Birthright trip and continuing through my study abroad experience. I learned to like red wine but otherwise lived on Spanish tortillas (omelets), and I’ll never forget the struggle of avoiding falafel while navigating the streets of Israel. Throughout senior year, it was the idea of taking professional risks to embrace your uncertain future. Then I moved to New York and started working in media, so it was all about keeping up with trends, being spontaneous and flexible, and making the most of the city by trying new foods.



It’s reached the point where I actively hide any eating habits that could be interpreted as less than adventurous or accommodating. Anything less feels embarrassingly uncultured.



I’ve ended up as the default restaurant-chooser in my friend group so that I can make sure the place will have options I can eat. To my companions, it looks like I’m innocently and excitedly scouting new spots. How cultured am I?! How organized! How proactive! How adventurous! But in reality, it’s time-consuming and a nuisance, and I’m only doing it to guarantee we don’t eat anywhere I’d have to admit that I don’t like anything on the menu. When situations arise and the choice isn’t mine to make, I’ll eat in advance so nobody has to know about my deep, dark, picky-eater secret.



Often when people find out, they don’t even try to hide their disdain. I’ve become very familiar with resigned frustration about me not being interested in trying something that’s “only a little bit spicy” or described in a foreign language. Unfortunately, it’s gone so far as to affect my relationships, since coworkers and friends alike notice meal choices day after day. They tease — affectionately — but I just feel singled out and embarrassed.