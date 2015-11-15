Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted, loyal followings. While we love many of these, we've been wondering why others have been quietly flying under the radar. With that in mind, meet our series, Cult Classics, in which we'll introduce you to the products you should really, truly know about (and try, like, right now). They're not brand-new, but trust us: They've got staying power.
Very few things I want to remember from my time as a teenager: Taste in clothes? Nope. Rebellious phase? Pass. Insecurities about my appearance? Absolutely fucking not. But the one thing I will hold on to forever was my discovery of Sonia Kashuk’s Velvety Matte Lip Crayons.
At the time, I assumed it would be an $8 placeholder until I could afford the luxurious makeup — you know, when I was grown up and living out my fashion dreams. But five years later, here I am, and these have become my ol' reliable.
First, the formula is smooth and easy to apply. I have always struggled with the ridiculous shape of traditional lipstick in a tube — seriously, who designed that? — but I can sharpen these and outline my lips with no feathering or cupid's-bow-smudging nonsense. Not to mention that there's no primer or lip balm layer necessary.
The incredible staying power and rich pigment are also key factors. There are nine colors — ranging from “coraly nude” (light pink) to “rosey nude” (a deep, sensuous red) — so there's something here for everyone. Personally, I'm a "rosey nude" fan, and I feel French-girl gorgeous whenever I put it on. I can eat a sloppy burger while wearing sweatpants and blowing my nose, and all anyone will notice is how great my lips look — at least, that's what it makes me feel like.
The only thing that sort of irks me is the misnomer of calling them shades of "nude" — don't know where that came from, because they are anything but. Though I'll let that slide because even when I feel like I have nothing to wear, a swipe of this will make me feel put together. And if I ever find myself out or traveling without the necessary makeup, I'll just pick up one of these, completely guilt-free. In fact, I'll relish in the low price tag, and then spend the money I saved on the aforementioned burger and sweatpants.
Sonia Kashuk Velvety Matte Lip Crayons, $7.59, available at Target
