Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted, loyal followings. While we love many of these, we've been wondering why others have been quietly flying under the radar. With that in mind, meet our series, Cult Classics, in which we'll introduce you to the products you should really, truly know about (and try, like, right now). They're not all brand-new, but trust us: They've got staying power.
Right now, my end-of-day beauty routine looks like this: I struggle to tie my short hair back, scoop some coconut oil out of its container (most likely getting it under my nails and on my clothes), rub it over my lids to remove my makeup and especially stubborn mascara, rinse, follow with actual face wash, occasionally exfoliate, pat dry, add acne treatment and moisturizer, and then finally climb into bed. It's a real time-suck, and — although it's definitely effective — I'm not always in the mood.
For nights when I just don't have it in me, I've tried expensive makeup remover as well as bedside drugstore wipes, but I've found problems with both. The former is a drain on my wallet, and the latter has that nasty reputation. But recently I was introduced to RMS Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes — the best way to cut corners without ruining your skin or budget.
They're infused with raw coconut cream, so they have the same deep-cleaning and moisturizing effects as my usual routine, in just a few swipes. I warm up the package between my hands to evenly distribute the coconut oil. Then, I open it and wipe across my lids; my most frustrating eye products are easily smoothed away in the process. I follow this up with a quick fold-and-flip of the wipe before cleaning off the rest of my face. Bonus: The residual oil from each wipe acts as an skin-softening agent instead of my moisturizer, so I go to bed having turned three steps into one — with no raccoon eyes.
The wipes are also 100% eco-friendly and are advertised as "gentle enough for babies," so I don't feel like I'm trashing our planet with chemical nonsense, nor do I worry that I'm drying out or irritating my skin. In fact, these wipes actually soothe both rashes and sunburns, which means I'll be toting them around from now until September.
What really sold them for me, though, was the individual packaging. Not having one big envelope of wipes means that they're not prone to drying out, they're not going to do that infuriating thing where you accidentally pull out three at a time, and I can toss a few in every bag so I'm never caught unprepared. Because it's 2016, and if I'm gonna be lazy, nobody should have to know.
RMS Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes, $16, Buy It Now.
Right now, my end-of-day beauty routine looks like this: I struggle to tie my short hair back, scoop some coconut oil out of its container (most likely getting it under my nails and on my clothes), rub it over my lids to remove my makeup and especially stubborn mascara, rinse, follow with actual face wash, occasionally exfoliate, pat dry, add acne treatment and moisturizer, and then finally climb into bed. It's a real time-suck, and — although it's definitely effective — I'm not always in the mood.
For nights when I just don't have it in me, I've tried expensive makeup remover as well as bedside drugstore wipes, but I've found problems with both. The former is a drain on my wallet, and the latter has that nasty reputation. But recently I was introduced to RMS Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes — the best way to cut corners without ruining your skin or budget.
They're infused with raw coconut cream, so they have the same deep-cleaning and moisturizing effects as my usual routine, in just a few swipes. I warm up the package between my hands to evenly distribute the coconut oil. Then, I open it and wipe across my lids; my most frustrating eye products are easily smoothed away in the process. I follow this up with a quick fold-and-flip of the wipe before cleaning off the rest of my face. Bonus: The residual oil from each wipe acts as an skin-softening agent instead of my moisturizer, so I go to bed having turned three steps into one — with no raccoon eyes.
The wipes are also 100% eco-friendly and are advertised as "gentle enough for babies," so I don't feel like I'm trashing our planet with chemical nonsense, nor do I worry that I'm drying out or irritating my skin. In fact, these wipes actually soothe both rashes and sunburns, which means I'll be toting them around from now until September.
What really sold them for me, though, was the individual packaging. Not having one big envelope of wipes means that they're not prone to drying out, they're not going to do that infuriating thing where you accidentally pull out three at a time, and I can toss a few in every bag so I'm never caught unprepared. Because it's 2016, and if I'm gonna be lazy, nobody should have to know.
RMS Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes, $16, Buy It Now.
Advertisement