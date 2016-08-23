When I was growing up, I was constantly being reminded that you must earn what you have. (And, if something bad happens, that you probably earned that, too.) I can remember people always stopping my mother — at the McDonald’s drive-through, the mall, the grocery store — to tell her how beautiful she was. She always blushed and half-smiled (she, like me, is self-conscious about her teeth), thanked them with a laugh, and then diverted the attention to whichever one of her four “handsome” boys was closest. Later, as we’d walk away, she’d attribute the compliment to her diligent skin-care ritual, or the makeup technique she had picked up at the counter last weekend. Just last week, she even called me to let me know that someone thought she was my brother's sister, which she owed to the right mix of Dior Glow Maximizer Primer and Clé de Peau foundation. (She calls me every. Single. Time. This happens.)



That’s probably why I’ve never been an advocate for a lazy beauty routine. I always wanted to be — and still, in fact, want to be — beautiful like my mother, so I take skin care very seriously. She encouraged (though never enforced) this behavior when I was barely a pre-teen, starting me off with Neutrogena this-and-that before I finally smartened up enough to raid her cabinets for whatever products I knew she wasn’t using at the moment. No joke: I was applying concealer under my eyes before I stopped wetting the bed. I thought I could earn beauty, if only I aspired to it.



So much of the beauty industry now is catered toward ease. This is not a bad thing, per se — the last thing any of us needs is to be slowed down. So, by all means, cut any corner possible when it comes to makeup and hair — sport as much dry shampoo, smudged liner, and BB cream as you need to get you from point A to point B quickly. Beauty should not be like a pair of five-inch heels that prevent you from keeping up. But, for the love of God (and, by God, I mostly mean Beyoncé), do not sacrifice your skin.



Makeup wipes, in my humble opinion, are the epitome of lazy beauty. I know plenty a woman who keeps a stack of them by her bed, so she “never has to go to sleep with her makeup on.” At first, this seems like a great idea: Sleeping in makeup is bad for your pores and your general hygiene, and that’s the quickest fix. Right?



Not really. “Cleansing wipes don’t effectively clean the skin,” explains celebrity aesthetician Renée Rouleau. “Instead, they just smear dirt, bacteria, oil, and makeup across the face. It’s like applying cleanser to your face and then not washing it off, or skipping the rinse cycle of your laundry. Cleansing agents are designed to break down debris within the pores, but it’s the rinsing action that actually removes it."



Oh, dear. So, makeup wipes aren’t actually doing the trick, then, which is astonishing considering just how many people love, love, love them. “Women think they’ve cleansed their skin with a simple wipe, but this isn’t the case,” adds aesthetician Kerry Benjamin. “There’s still oil and debris that will clog pores, and products won’t be able to penetrate without proper cleansing and exfoliation."



