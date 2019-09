Most importantly, the multitasking conditioner is designed to be used a few different ways. There’s the old-fashioned method: lather with shampoo, rinse, and then work the conditioner from roots to ends. I step out of the shower with soft and squeaky-clean curls every time. But the formula also makes the ideal co-wash. So, for example, on days when I need to get rid of product buildup but my hair is feeling a little dry, I can skip the shampoo altogether and just use the conditioner for a quick, clean moisture boost. It does the job without creating suds that strip away oil and parch my scalp. And, finally, the conditioner doubles (triples?) as a leave-in styling cream. I apply it to damp hair just before I go to sleep, or when I know I’ve got to brave a windy New York day. It has just enough hold for super-soft, loose waves.The other selling point for me is the fragrance. It smells fresh and indulgent, but not overwhelming. My boyfriend was happily sniffing my hair the other day, and I’m pretty sure he’s using the stuff when I’m not around to catch him.While I know that the $34 price tag seems kind of steep for a conditioner, I actually ended up saving money by skipping out on purchasing hair masks and styling creams. The only downside is that it’s not heavy-duty enough for women with kinky-coily hair, and it might be too rich for those with fine strands. But it's earned a place on my tiny shower shelf, by helping me to make peace with a new styling routine and totally embrace my bob. Yes, it's short — but long on style.Bb.Curl custom conditioner, $34, available at Sephora