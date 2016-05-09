Now, for the good news: I had also forgotten that haircuts often need time to settle into place — and let's be honest, sometimes you need to settle, too. By the time I got back to my apartment and looked in my bedroom mirror — eyes dramatically bloodshot and feeling vaguely headache-y from stress — my “'disastrous' new ‘do looked...amazing. Honestly, I don’t even know how it was the same haircut: It was the happy place between pixie and wavy bob that I had asked for. Somehow, I hadn't even noticed how rad my new cut was. Naturally, I took selfies, sent snaps, and apologized to my dad for inundating him with texts about never leaving my apartment again. I even found an excuse to run errands so that I could be seen in public. I felt that good.

