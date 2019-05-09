Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Pinterest
Beauty
A Minimalist Guide To Animal-Print Nail Art
by
Megan Decker
More from Pinterest
Beauty
6 Timeless Nail-Polish Shades Fitting For Any Bride
Megan Decker
May 9, 2019
Beauty
9 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Go-To Pink Manicure
Megan Decker
May 9, 2019
Beauty
Move Over Ring Finger, Thumbs Are The New Accent Nails
Megan Decker
Apr 23, 2019
Work & Money
Pinterest Just Went Public — But Is It Making Money?
Pinterest, the popular digital social bulletin-board company that's home to thousands of recipes, home-decor ideas, and fashion inspiration, has gone
by
Ludmila Leiva
Recipes
10 Super Bowl Finger Foods That Are Easy To Make & Even Easier To...
Most Super Bowl parties are spent socializing, sipping drinks, and of course, watching a little football. With so much to do within the span of a few
by
Olivia Harrison
Healthy Recipes
Healthier Takes On 5 Super Bowl Classics
The best part about the Super Bowl is that it presents an opportunity to snack on classic American appetizers like potato skins, spinach dip, and
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
Pinterest Search Is Up 5,000% For Winter-White Nails
White-hot nail polish swept L.A. this past summer, thanks to a lineup of trend-setting stars like Ariana Grande, Amara La Negra, and Blake Lively who
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Pinterest Search Is Up 97% For This Nail Trend
The nail salon is a tough place for the indecisive. First, you spend ten minutes in front of the rainbow wall of polishes, eventually walking towards the
by
Megan Decker
Thanksgiving
These Are The Potato Recipes Everyone Will Be Making For Thanksgi...
Ah, the potato. You may regard it as a lowly starch, but really, no comfort food feast would be complete without at least one dish made with the humble
by
Olivia Harrison
Thanksgiving
10 Easy Desserts For The Thanksgiving Guest Who Didn't Menti...
Say the word "Thanksgiving" with the word "desserts," and chances are images of perfectly round pies filled with pumpkin, nuts, and all sorts of fruit
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
These Pop Culture Halloween Costumes Are Trending On Pinterest — ...
Witches may be one of the most popular Halloween costumes of all time, but we're here to say there's a new winner — in fact, a few — and they live in
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Pinterest Searches Are Up 91% For This Halloween Costume
I learned at a very young age that Halloween costumes are expensive. The moment you realize that you can thrift for your own Carmen Sandiego outfit
by
Samantha Sasso
Home Decor
The Pumpkin-Decorating Trend You'll Be Seeing Everywhere Thi...
With Halloween a little over a week away and Thanksgiving soon after, it's time to think about how you're going to decorate your home with a festive fall
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
The Metallic Lip Gloss Trend That Looks Good On Everyone
Wedding season is officially upon us, whether you like it or not. If you’re the bride, that means you’ve got hours of makeup trials to endure over the
by
Samantha Sasso
Living
How Pinterest Changed The Way We Celebrate Ramadan
As a first-generation Muslim American, I'm used to my holy days going by unrecognized. When I was growing up, my teachers were well-versed in Christmas
by
Natasha Khan Kazi
Food News
There's Already A Most Popular Royal Wedding Viewing Party Dish
The royal wedding is just a few weeks away, and according to Pinterest, fans of the royal family have already begun planning their viewing parties. The
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
In One Click, Pinterest Just Got A Lot More Inclusive
Pinterest is useful for plenty of things: planning your fake wedding, meal prepping in an effort to get you out of your $15 salad-a-day Sweetgreen habit.
by
Samantha Sasso
Food News
This Pickle Recipe Has Been Saved Almost 100,000 Times On Pinterest
Pickles are a somewhat divisive food, but when you fry them up as hot appetizer and pair them with a mayonnaise-based dip, that can’t really be bad,
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
The Subtle Hair Trick That Makes A Huge Difference
If you need photographic proof that switching up the part of your hair can make a huge difference to your overall appearance, just ask Ryan Gosling: His
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
Dreaming About Your Spring Wardrobe? Yeah, So Are We
There's always a little intrigue around a new Pinterest trend report. During months like these, runway trends can feel a little removed from the
by
Ray Lowe
Food & Drinks
8 Last-Minute Ways To Win Any Super Bowl Party
Maybe you're a Philadelphia Eagles' fan. Or maybe, like one of my New England Patriots-obsessed coworkers, you can't stop talking about Tom Brady (a.k.a.
by
Caroline Stanley
Fashion
The Top 2018 Fashion Trends, According To Pinterest
We've given you the lowdown on which trends to buy and which to ditch for 2018, but Pinterest is weighing in on their own predictions for the coming year.
by
Ray Lowe
Beauty
This Controversial Skin-Care Trend Will Be Huge In 2018, Accordin...
A little over a year ago, America learned a very important lesson: You can't always trust the polls. But the numbers don't lie, and Pinterest's 2018 trend
by
Rachel Krause
Home
The Colorful-Door Trend Is Huge — & So Easy To Do Yourself
They say first impressions are everything. It makes sense, then, that you'd want the first impression people have of your house or apartment — the
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Beauty
This Throwback Hair Trend Is HUGE On Pinterest Right Now
Who wasn't utterly enamored of hair accessories at the height of Blair Waldorf's TV reign? Suddenly, the pieces you'd always ignored at your local
by
Samantha Sasso
Food & Drinks
This Is The Top Thanksgiving Pie Recipe On Pinterest
Everybody's grandma has the best pumpkin pie recipe. But this year we're here to put an end to that generational Thanksgiving-dessert one-upmanship with
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
According To Pinterest, You Need A Teddy Bear Coat
Sure, Pinterest is a major key when it comes to finding the inspiration for our next haircut, bedroom makeover, and even our Halloween costume. And the
by
Channing Hargrove
Food & Drinks
These Are The BEST Labor Day Recipes On Pinterest
Labor Day, for many of us, equals summertime sadness. Our favorite sunny season is finally coming to an end, and it's time to put our swimsuits and
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
The Top Denim Cuts, Colors, & Styles According To Pinterest
Without denim, our wardrobe would probably feel half the size — it's become such a staple that the thought of one day waking up to a jean-pocalypse
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Living
This Husband Has The Most Adorable Reason For Using Pinterest
Let’s face it: Pinterest is basically one, giant wishlist. Whether you’re pinning outfits you want to hang in your closet, dishes you want to try, or
by
Anna Foley
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted