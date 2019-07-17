Story from Nails

This Is The Sweetest Nail-Art Trend We've Seen All Summer

Megan Decker
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
You don't need to love strawberries to think they're pretty cute, as far as fruit goes. When fresh, bright red, and perfectly ripe, a strawberry is a thing of summer beauty, to be enjoyed sliced up in a bowl with a spoonful of sugar over top (with whipped cream piled high, if you're feeling especially indulgent), or as a sweet accent on your fingernails.
Like watermelon, the humble strawberry is having a major trending nail-art moment in summer 2019. Whatever your preferred take on the vibe — baby-pink accented with black dots, the classic bright red with a curly green stem, or a fresh take on a glass of strawberry lemonade — there are tons of ways to style a strawberry manicure this season. Click ahead to find your favorite.
Floral nail art feels like the obvious choice given that the baby's breath are in full bloom this time of year, but a tiny strawberry detail is unexpected and just as fresh.
These shockingly realistic-looking strawberries are painted freehand over an otherwise bare nail.
This pink-and-black colorplay will pair perfectly with a basket of fresh-picked, juicy berries for your Instagram feed.
We're calling these squared-off, incredibly detailed acrylic tips "strawberry lemonade."
Another take on a refreshing glass of pink lemonade, this look incorporates a sparkly pinky nail that almost gives the illusion of crystallized ice cubes.
The strawberry accent isn't exclusive to acrylics or gel extensions: Short, clean nails are sporting 'em, too.
Part pink jelly, part strawberry, fully adorable.
NYC's cool girls head to Vanity Projects salon when they're looking for intricate and on-trend nail art designs, like watercolor florals and deep French tips. In the heat of July, fans are loving this look: a cartoon strawberry with a matching polka-dot pattern.
Strawberries with a splash of chilled milk is not only a mouth-watering combo on a humid afternoon, but a fun take on red and crisp white polish on your fingernails.
With a classic glossy red polish on most nails, this strawberries-on-a-vine detail makes an adorable accent. Even better, you can just use strawberry stickers if you don't want to schedule a trip to the salon.
