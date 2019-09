Why A Baby-Pink Manicure Feels So Right For Spring

A few weeks ago, you may have been obsessed with the sleek, timeless look of glossy jet-black fingernails . Then, the jelly bean-inspired, rainbow manicure looked cool on Kendall Jenner , so maybe you tried that one on for size. If you're anything like us, influenced by the ebbs and flows of what's hot in nails, it can be a headache to keep up with the trends — and right now, you're probably in serious need of the polish version of a soft refresh