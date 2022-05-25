A few months ago, you may have been obsessed with the wild and out-there Y2K nails inspired by Euphoria. Then, the world of nail art stickers might have caught your eye. If you're anything like us, influenced by the ebbs and flows of what's hot in nails, it can be a headache to keep up with the trends — and right now, you're probably in serious need of the polish version of a soft refresh.
In these situations, a pale-pink, barely-there nail polish checks all the right boxes: something pretty and clean, a refreshingly muted choice that doesn't grab your attention every time you look down at your fingers. Ahead, we've rounded up our favourite light-pink polishes ever made for when you need to hop off the most recent nail-art trend bandwagon — even if only for a few days.
