Gel Nail Polish Guide
Beauty
See Every Polish In Essie's Summer Nail Collection
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
6 Trendy Nail-Art Designs That Will Be Everywhere This Summer
Megan Decker
May 10, 2019
Beauty
6 Timeless Nail-Polish Shades Fitting For Any Bride
With celebrity nails on the mind — Meghan Markle's clean manicure at the Baby Sussex reveal and Hilary Duff's engagement announcement featuring glossy
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
"Egg Nails" Are Trending For Summer — & They're Surprisingly...
You never know what unexpected pattern will take off as a hot new nail trend. A few weeks ago, goldfish were all the rage. Before that, celebs like
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
7 Summer-Perfect Pedicure Shades To Pick Up Before Memorial Day
If you've been putting off your summer pedicure until the season's official start date (we'll call that Memorial Day weekend), the peaking May temps might
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Blake Lively's Pokémon Manicure Is Outshining Her Pregnancy ...
Blake Lively made one thing clear with her big pregnancy reveal at last night's Pokémon: Detective Pikachu premiere: She loves a theme. The actress went
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Neon Nail Colors That'll Bring Summer To Your Fingers
After you've scheduled a haircut and swapped your heavy moisturizer for a lighter gel formula, a manicure is the next logical (not to mention
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Priyanka Chopra's Shimmery Mani-Pedi Is A Spring Nail Trend ...
Every awards show comes with razzle-dazzle and spectacle. Even though the screen, the red carpet seemingly drips with sparkle, from the gowns with
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Spring's Most On-Trend Manicures Are So Easy To DIY
Chalk it up to Instagram, or the jewelry designers creating the prettiest stackable gold signet rings that just beg to be paired with a perfect mani, but
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Why A Baby-Pink Manicure Feels So Right For Spring
A few weeks ago, you may have been obsessed with the sleek, timeless look of glossy jet-black fingernails. Then, the jelly bean-inspired, rainbow manicure
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Tiny Detail You Probably Missed In Beyoncé's Adidas-Them...
We knew Beyoncé's nail game was strong, but we never expected her to bring actual game — like the sports variety — to her nail art. The Homecoming
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Non-Toxic Nail-Polish Shades You Can Feel Good About Wearing T...
Even if you've never paused to read the ingredient label on a nail polish before tossing it in your shopping cart (you're always in such a rush at Target,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
11 Fresh, Spring-y Manicures That Will Impress Everyone At Easter...
Innocently finger-scrolling through your spring calendar can be a double-edged sword: On the one hand, you're probably pumped for that rapidly approaching
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
"Fish Nails" Are Trending For Spring — & We Never Saw This One C...
When it comes to nail art, there's no predicting what's going to take off as a trend. We thought the rainbow manicure lived and died in middle school, but
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Flattering Nail-Polish Colors To Get You Ready For Sandal Season
The second week of April is when most of us start itching for a pedicure. Whether you're going on vacation somewhere tropical, or just feeling
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Nail-Art Trend You're Going To See Everywhere This Summer
Nothing complements a sunny springtime disposition like a bright manicure. Yes, there's something to be said about the neutrality of sheer, pale-pink
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Bright & Sunny Nail-Polish Colors To Grab Before Your Spring Ma...
We consider springtime a vibe, as opposed to a season. You're wearing your favorite white eyelet blouse, enjoying the afternoon sunshine streaming through
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Gradient Manicure Is Everyone's Favorite Spring Accessory
The next time you go to paint your nails, instead of choosing one solid color, why not bring 'em all to the party instead? The manicure trend you've
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Chicest Glitter Polishes To Grab Before Coachella
When you're standing in a sea of fringed crop tops and white cowboy boots under the Indio sun, you want to make sure the little details set you apart from
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Prom Manicures That Are So Much Cooler Than A French Tip
Every prom season, a flood of 18-year-old girls swarms the local nail salon. And no matter if their dresses are blue, green, gold, or sparkly, they're all
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Breakout Nail-Polish Colors That Will Be
Huge
This Spring
The most common strategy for choosing a nail color is to fall back on whatever feels the most seasonally appropriate. This time of year, that probably
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Nail-Art Trends Blowing Up On Instagram Right Now
Nail art has come a long way since a toothpick-dotted flower made your middle school dance outfit feel extra special. Now most salons feature at least
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Your DIY Pedicure Just Got A Whole Lot Cuter
We spend a lot of time thinking about nail art. We save inspiration on Instagram and happily shell out the extra $30 at the salon for a trendy cow-print
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Rainbow Nails Are Trending — & Kendall Jenner Is The Latest Fan
Kendall Jenner has been very into her nails as of late. This spring, she's worn conventional solid polish colors — like glossy black and sheer nude —
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Kendall Jenner Finally Wore Her Cow-Print Manicure
When Kendall Jenner does anything — wears green liner, contemplates bangs, lends her face to a controversial campaign — it trends on Twitter faster
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Cutest Green Nail Art For A St. Patty's Day Manicure Tha...
St. Patrick's Day is this weekend, which means there'll be steins of beer lining the bar, too many "Kiss Me I'm Irish" T-shirts to count, and green
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
12 Nude Nail Polishes That Have Reached Best-Seller Status
Shopping for nude nail polish can be a crapshoot. But the next time you're standing under the fluorescent lights of your local Target, rotating 10
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Prettiest Green Nail Polishes To Complete Your St. Patrick&#x...
We're seeing a steady slew of surprisingly wearable — and super-flattering — green shades flooding into spring trend reports, which can only mean one
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
11 Feminist Manicures You'll Want To Wear All Year Long
It's easy to get emotional thinking about all we have to celebrate on International Women's Day. Wherever you are in your life, whatever your grand
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Nail-Polish Colors That Are Basically Spring Break In A Bottle
Ah, spring break. Even if you've been out of school since 2011, there's something universally nostalgic about the idea of taking a full ten days off of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Bejeweled Nail Looks To Inspire Your Mardi Gras Mani
With billions of beads, eccentric masks, and a rainbow of feather boas, Mardi Gras is not a holiday renowned for its subtly. The celebration, otherwise
by
Megan Decker
