This 5-Minute Video Breaks Down The Anatomy Of The Perfect “Naked” Manicure

In the nail world, Betina Goldstein is a name to know. The L.A. based manicurist and jewelry designer has the kind of Instagram grid that could be turned into a coffee-table book featuring the nail-art version of décor.
If you follow Goldstein for inspiration, you know that she photographs her own hands, and what really stands out and makes her aesthetic signature is twofold: her attention to detail — and flawless nail beds. Even naked, without polish, Goldstein's fingernails are a work of buffed and glossed perfection.
According to Goldstein, it's all about the nail prep, which takes patience, practice, and the right tools. If you invest in all three, you'll have the ideal base for a coat of color polish, maybe a French tip, or simply shiny, well-shaped naked nails. In the IGTV clip below, Goldstein runs though her full nail-prep routine. Even if you just pick up one or two shaping hacks, or decide to invest in a nail buffer, this 5-minute masterclass will make your next at-home manicure leaps and bounds better than your last.
Advertisement
Shop Goldstein's full toolkit, below:
shop 11 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.