The “Outline French” Manicure Is Trending On Instagram

A French manicure with a colored tip is refreshing. On the one hand, it's clean and minimalist, but more fun because you have a pop of color replacing the traditional white stripe. Still, if you're looking for a more unexpected design that plays off the colored French tip you already know and love, consider this summer's trending design: the "outline French."
Like a French manicure (including the colored kind), this variation keeps the base of the nail neutral, focusing the accent at the tip. The difference is that instead of swiping a clean line of polish across the end of the nail, you give the illusion of an outline by rimming the polish around it, leaving negative space in the center. The result is a cool, graphic French tip that can be any color you want — neutral white, black, or something bright. Take a look at some of the coolest iterations of the outline French manicure trending on Instagram, scroll ahead.