The French Manicure Is Back, According To NYC’s Fashion Girls

The manicure trends seen on Fashion Week runways tend to go one of two ways: bare or bedazzled. While the former is a purposeful way to keep the focus on the clothes, the latter's allure is quickly quelled because, unless you're up for Swarovski-studded gel extensions, it's damn hard to pull off IRL. Luckily for those looking to cop the latest look ASAP, this season has been different.
This New York Fashion Week — a showcase of designer collections for spring/summer 2020 — has shown nail trends that are neither flesh-toned or 3D. In fact, it's a '90s throwback we know and love that's officially found its way back into vogue: the French manicure.
From cool-kid Kith streetwear to the romantic silhouettes showcased by Prabal Gurung and Christian Siriano, this season's biggest designers used the humble French tip as a subtle complement to the anticipated collections. Ahead, find the French-inspired manicure all the NYC models are wearing right now, plus the exact polishes that made them happen.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Essie Nail Polish in Blanc
Goldstein admits that the double-corner French requires a steady hand. "You want to make sure your line tappers off gradually so you're getting a smooth corner," she explains for those trying the DIY version. As for the polish, Goldstein partnered with Essie for the runway show, and created her look using the brand's best-selling white polish, Blanc.
Meanwhile, for the Prabal Gurung show, lead manicurist Miss Pop partnered with Zoya to design a nail look that would match the romantic and timeless aesthetic of the fashion. “The collection was inspired by this idea of American classic," she explains. "The French manicure has always been a timeless nail look."
Zoya Nail Polish in Purity
Like Essie's Blanc, Zoya's polish in the shade Purity is a bright, opaque white. Using a super-fine brush, Miss Pop drew a thin line of white polish across the tip of the nail, and finished with the brand's Glossy Seal top coat for shine.
Of course, there are more unexpected ways to style a French manicure as well. For Christian Siriano's presentation, nail artist Julie Kandalec partnered with Essie to create what she calls a "painterly" French tip with a futuristic finish by combining a seafoam tip with silver glitter.
Essie Nail Polish in Set In Stone
For the base, Kandalec used Essie Set In Stone, a clear polish with thick flecks of silver glitter.
Essie Nail Polish in Turquoise & Caicos
The tip of the nail incorporated the skinny stripe across the tip, but instead of white, she used a transitional turquoise pop.
