Story from Beauty

Selena Gomez Just Made This The Official Nail-Polish Shade Of Summer 2019

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Gotham/GC Images.
Selena Gomez could successfully influence us to embrace just about any trend, no matter how daunting. In the past, it's been bangs, or even an extended leave of absence from Instagram — but this summer, we're heavy into her nail polish of choice: bright orange. Understandably, the color is pretty divisive. But even if you've declared everything with a detectable apricot undertone as out-of-bounds for your skin tone, one look at Gomez's summer 2019 mani du jour will change your tune.
And when it does, we've rounded up our current favorite bottled-up oranges, all of which will deliver the most flattering sunset glow to your fingers and toes. From coral to traffic cone, find your foolproof guide to orange nail polish, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Related Stories
Kristen Bell Nailed Summer's Chicest Hairstyle
What To Ask For If You Want "French-Girl" Hair
NYC's Paintbox Studio Just Launched Nail Polish

More from Celebs & Influencers