Fall's Breakout Nail-Art Trends Are Calling For A '90s Comeback

They say trends come and go... and eventually, they come back again. This fall, we're seeing that notion play out firsthand — literally, on our fingernails. When it comes to nail-art trends for the upcoming season, retro is all the rage, with the best manicures of the '90s — like French tips and bright-blue butterfly prints — having a major moment.
According to Rita de Alencar Pinto, Founder of NYC' Vanity Projects Salon, the throwback nail-art trend echos a larger cultural revival. "This 90's throwback trend that we've been seeing both in music and pop culture has sparked nail-art inspiration," Pinto explains. "All of this season's biggest nail trends are resurgent: deep-white French, rainbows, and butterflies."
Ahead, find the six breakout nail-art looks for fall 2019. Scroll through to find your new favorite look — which might just be a fresh take on your middle-school mani.