5 Nail-Polish Shades That Are Perfect For Your First Fall Pedicure

The best part about getting dressed this time of year is that you can wear just about anything in your closet. You're no longer limited to the most lightweight floral maxi dress you own because you'll sweat through anything else (paired with sneakers, because you'll slide right out of sandals). The cooler temps mean you can throw on the boyfriend jeans you haven't worn since May, paired with any blouse and your favorite peep-toe mules or slides. The only thing that might need an update is your toenail polish