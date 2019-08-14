The 6 Nail-Polish Colors That Will Be Huge This Fall

Right now, you're probably salvaging the last of your summer nail polish, draining the final dregs at the bottom of your bottle of Bikini So Teeny. Bright seasonal shades are still top of mind... but not for much longer.
With September fast approaching, we've already started to think about the next big nail-polish trends — and luckily, the colors coming into focus for fall 2019 are fresher than ever. According to the pros, we'll be seeing new takes on neutrals, like warm toffee beige and gray cream, sparkly champagne and gold glitter shades, plus deeper red-wine and teal tones for the transitional period.
Ahead, all the fall polishes to add to your collection ASAP, so you have something to look forward to even after the last summer Friday comes to a close.
