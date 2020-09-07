Right now, you might still be salvaging the last of your summer nail polish, draining the final dregs at the bottom of your bottle of borderline-white pale pink or Bikini So Teeny. But for your next DIY manicure, you're definitely thinking something more seasonal...
Given that it's already September, we've started to tap into those autumn nail-polish trends — and luckily, the colours coming into focus are fresher than ever. According to the pros, we'll be seeing new takes on neutrals like sweet cider, tortoiseshell, olive green, and slate grey, plus rich red wine and navy tones for those craving a darker mani-pedi.
Ahead, all the autumn polishes to add to your collection ASAP.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.