Why Autumn’s Olive Manicure Is Chicer Than Black

Whether it's the fashion or the foliage, there's something about choosing a nail polish in the autumn that makes us think more critically about undertones. If you're at the salon, that might translate into spinning an almost-black bottle of lacquer under the light to detect the flecks of burgundy that will make it feel like a semi-precious stone on your fingernails. But, where the lighter colours are concerned, those nuances can feel less autumnal. That is, unless you land on the perfect olive green.
Somewhere between dark emerald and grey sage with khaki undertones, olive is a soft, earthy green that, like its place on the toothpick of your dirty martini, makes a chic accent to any outfit. To help you find the right tone, whether you're at the salon or picking up a bottle at the pharmacy, scroll ahead for some of the best olive green nail polishes around.
