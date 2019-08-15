Kaley Cuoco Proves Rouge Noir Is Autumn's Best Nail Polish Trend

We might be on the verge of Autumn, but the latest nail polish trends are looking brighter and more sparkly than ever. But along with the pearlescent Champagne and gilded polishes sweeping Instagram right now, there's one classic Autumn shade the pros say will be back with a vengeance for Autumn 2019 — and Kaley Cuoco just gave it a major A-list endorsement.
The shade goes by many names — oxblood, wine, burgundy — but we're most partial to its French pronunciation: rouge noir. In translation, it simple means dark red, and most polishes include blended purple or black undertones to give the shade its vampy vibe. Scroll ahead to see a close-up of the Big Bang Theory star's take on the classic mani and the exact polish bottle she used to get it.
