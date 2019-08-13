Selena Gomez Just Wore The Perfect Pre-Autumn Nail Polish

By the time August rolls around, you're probably a little tired of the quintessential summery nail varnish colours but aren't yet ready to commit to autumn's deep burgundy or navy tones. In the quest for the perfect summer-to-autumn hybrid shade, a dark, sophisticated colour that feels both refreshing and transitional, take a cue from Selena Gomez and her most recent colour of choice: dark, glossy, teal.
Whatever you call it — teal, turquoise, or aquamarine — the polish we're loving has a rich depths-of-the-ocean effect, with a hint of summer-sky blue. We're not calling dark teal the "it" shade of August just yet, but Gomez is definitely giving it a grade-A endorsement. To see the colour up close, click through to see the singer/songwriter's most recent manicure, then find the polishes you can shop to get the same look for yourself.
