8 Nail-Polish Colours That Will Be Huge In 2019

The most common strategy for choosing a nail colour is to fall back on whatever feels the most seasonally appropriate. Coral or baby pink for the summer? We've found a way to make the tedious decision-making process a little easier on you, with your foolproof guide to the nail-polish colours that are going to be huge in 2019, according to in-the-know celebrity nail pros. Scroll through to find the exact polishes that all the cool girls will be wearing.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.