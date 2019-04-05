9 Breakout Nail-Polish Colors That Will Be Huge This Spring

The most common strategy for choosing a nail color is to fall back on whatever feels the most seasonally appropriate. This time of year, that probably looks something like standing in your bathroom on a Saturday morning with a bottle of polish in each hand, weighing whether the baby-blue or your barely-there pink feels more apropos for the inaugural spring bar crawl you're already running late for.
Don't panic: We found a way to make the tedious decision-making process a little easier on you. From this spring straight through to December, we have your foolproof guide to the nail-polish colors that are going to be huge in 2019, according to in-the-know celebrity nail pros. Scroll through to find the exact polishes that all the cool girls will be wearing, so you can say you wore them first and showed up for your first grapefruit Paloma right on time.
