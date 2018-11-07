This Nail Polish Trend Is Going To Be Huge This Season

Seasonal nail trends are pretty predictable: soft watercolors for spring, candy-hued brights for summer, and moodier reds, blues, and grays for fall and winter. But then there's this kind of unique period around the holidays — basically starting now and running straight through New Year's Day — where chic and sophisticated goes out the window in favor of festive glitter and candy cane-inspired stripes.
Thankfully, this year things will be different. In fact, the shade topping the Pinterest holiday search list is a nail trend that we'll still love come 2019. It's fun, it's festive, but it can also go subtle and low-key. It's time to get reacquainted with shimmer.
Nail pro Jessica Washick says she loves shimmer (note: not glitter) on nails right now because it gives a frosted and diffused shine. “Shimmers are so fun for the holiday season and beyond," she explains. "They’re not hard to remove the way glitter can be, and they help create an elevated look." Celebrity nail artist Whitney Gibson agrees that both chromes and iridescent colors are going to be big this season."I think having a futurist, unpredictable finish on your nails can be the wild card element in your look — dressy but also chill," she says.
Ahead, our favorite ways to wear the finish.
